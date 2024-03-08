﻿
Russia’s Ural Steel plans to increase steel production with pig iron storage facility

Friday, 08 March 2024
       

Russian steelmaker Ural Steel has commissioned a temporary pig iron storage facility at its electric arc furnace meltshop, according to local media reports. The storage facility will allow the company to increase its steel production, consumption of liquid pig iron per metric ton and reduce dependence on planning the loading of furnaces.

Meanwhile, with the help of the storage facility, which has a capacity of 1,300 metric tons, Ural Steel will maintain the temperature and chemical composition of pig iron and have easier access to raw materials for steel production.

According to Ural Steel CEO Denis Safin, the company aims to increase steel production to 1.5-2 million mt per year and improve chemical compound of products thanks to the storage facility along with a degasser and a third casting plant in the future.


