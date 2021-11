Wednesday, 10 November 2021 12:23:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply DANCU top-charging technology for the blast furnace No. 3 at the integrated steel plant in Tula of Russian steelmaker Tulachermet. The blast furnace will be modernized to increase productivity and efficiency.

The upgraded blast furnace is scheduled to be put back in operation in 2022 with a design productivity of 6,000 mt of hot metal per day.