Russia’s stainless steel imports up 35 percent in May from April

Monday, 20 June 2022 12:36:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 38,100 mt, up 35 percent compared to April, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In May, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel and stainless hot rolled steel increased by 61.1 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, both month on month. Meanwhile in the given month the country’s imports of stainless welded pipes and seamless stainless pipes rose by 44.8 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, while imports of stainless long steel and stainless wire decreased by 70.2 percent and by 54.1 percent respectively, all compared to April.