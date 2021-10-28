﻿
Russia’s Severstal starts hot testing of new coke oven battery

Thursday, 28 October 2021 10:42:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the launch of hot testing of the coke oven battery No. 11 at its subsidiary Cherepovets Steel Mill.

The coke oven battery No. 11 has an annual production capacity of 1.4 million mt, double the average capacity of traditional coke oven batteries.

The investment made in the project is about RUB 35 billion ($353.74 million).

The dust emissions from the coke oven battery No. 11 complex will be 20 percent lower than the total dust emissions from the coke oven batteries Nos. 7 and 10.


