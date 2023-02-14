﻿
Severstal achieves 24% rise in iron ore output at Yakovlevskiy GOK

Tuesday, 14 February 2023
       

Russia’s Severstal managed to increase iron ore output at one of its assets in 2022 and improved overall efficiency in terms of shipments and utilization rates of its facilities.

According to sources, Severstal increases the iron ore output at Yakovlevskiy GOK by 24 percent year on year to 3.2 million mt. Still, despite the upturn in the year-on-year comparison, the production result is lower than that initially expected. In March last year, Severstal announced its expectation to produce 3.75 million mt at the mentioned asset, which is located in the Belgorod region of Russian Federation. The iron ore from this facility mainly feeds Severstal’s Cherepovetskiy SW, which is the largest asset of the holding in Russia.

The definite iron ore reserves at the Yakovkevskiy mine total 9.6 billion mt and the Fe content is around 61 percent, which normally does not require additional beneficiation. In 2023, Severstal expects to increase the output to 5 million mt of iron ore.


