 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s Severstal modernizes structural steel plant

Monday, 14 April 2025 14:36:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed the modernization of its structural steel plant in Cherepovets, entailing an investment of RUB 1 billion ($12.11 million).

Within the scope of the modernization works, the company revamped the entire production chain of the plant, including the installation of 13 units of new high-tech equipment procured domestically and from overseas. Seven of the units have already been put into operation. In addition, new assembly, welding and painting lines for finished products were also constructed.

As a result, Severstal will be able to expand its product portfolio by mastering the production of cylindrical metal structures and heavy welded I-beams that are in demand for the construction of oil and gas facilities, commercial buildings and industrial structures. After reaching its planned capacity, the plant will produce up to 30,000 mt of structural steel per year, meeting the needs of Severstal’s customers.


Tags: Beams Longs Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

Similar articles

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 15, 2025

08 Apr | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices indicate soft trend

07 Apr | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 14, 2025

01 Apr | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices fluctuate in small margin

31 Mar | Longs and Billet

Japan’s JFE Steel and Yamato Steel to collaborate to strengthen country’s H-beam market

27 Mar | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 13, 2025

25 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for April-June

25 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel section prices fluctuate, down slightly

24 Mar | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 12, 2025

18 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese steel section prices fluctuate, indicating some small upticks

17 Mar | Longs and Billet