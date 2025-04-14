Russia’s Severstal modernizes structural steel plant

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed the modernization of its structural steel plant in Cherepovets, entailing an investment of RUB 1 billion ($12.11 million).

Within the scope of the modernization works, the company revamped the entire production chain of the plant, including the installation of 13 units of new high-tech equipment procured domestically and from overseas. Seven of the units have already been put into operation. In addition, new assembly, welding and painting lines for finished products were also constructed.

As a result, Severstal will be able to expand its product portfolio by mastering the production of cylindrical metal structures and heavy welded I-beams that are in demand for the construction of oil and gas facilities, commercial buildings and industrial structures. After reaching its planned capacity, the plant will produce up to 30,000 mt of structural steel per year, meeting the needs of Severstal’s customers.