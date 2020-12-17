Russia’s OEMK ships record volume of special quality bar

Thursday, 17 December 2020 16:31:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer Metalloinvest has announced that the company’s subsidiary Alexey Ugarov Oskol Metallurgical Plant (OEMK) shipped a record volume of high-quality rolled steel special bar quality (SBQ) products to its customers in the automotive industry in November this year.

The total monthly shipment amounted to 130,493 mt, the highest volume since 2016. 68 percent of the SBQ products were shipped to Russia and the CIS market, while 32 percent of the products were shipped internationally.

“Metalloinvest is a leading producer of SBQ in Russia. Increasing our sales of high-margin products and the growth of their share in our total shipments enables the company to achieve excellent results and strengthen its financial stability,” Sergey Shishkovets, managing director of Alexey Ugarov OEMK, said.