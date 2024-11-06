 |  Login 
Russia’s MMK to increase rolled steel supplies to DoorHan

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 17:22:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based infrastructure solutions provider DoorHan has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Russian steel producer Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) on expanding cooperation in the field of rolled steel supplies.

According to the agreement, MMK will increase its product supplies to DoorHan projects, including supplies of rolled steel products with polymer coating as well as HRC, HDG and CRC, for the production of modular structures, gates and handling equipment. The agreement will be valid until the end of 2030.


