Russia’s Amurstal plans to increase rolled steel production in 2025

Alexey Abrosimov, the minister of industry and trade of the Khabarovsk Territory in Russia, has shared the expectations for the Russian steel industry and the plans of local steelmaker Amurstal during his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, according to local media reports.

Mr. Abrosimov pointed out that the production volumes in the Russian steel industry are expected to rise by 1.2 percent year on year in 2025 and by 1.1 percent year on year in 2026 and that the output of finished steel products is expected to grow by 19.2 percent in 2025 and by 3.1 percent in 2026. Moreover, Amurstal will increase its rolled production volume to 650,000 mt next year, while it is currently expanding its production complex, allowing it to offer a wide range of products to its customers.

Regarding domestic demand, Abrosimov stated that an increase in demand from the domestic construction, mechanical engineering and pipe industries is the reason behind the growth of the steel sector. He also added that the competitiveness of the steel products is on the rise, due to the modernization of production processes and the development of new sales markets.