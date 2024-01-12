﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia terminates exchange rate-linked duty on coal exports

Friday, 12 January 2024 12:30:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Russian government has announced that the duties related to the ruble-US dollar exchange rate on thermal and coking coal exports have been lifted. The duties between four percent and seven percent depending on the ruble-dollar exchange rate were introduced in October last year to protect the local market from increases in prices had been expected to last until the end of 2024. It is noteworthy that the duty was going to be automatically nullified if the ruble reached 80 to the dollar. When the duties were introduced, some sources believed that the move was intended to raise revenues to finance Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

According to local media reports, the lifting of the duties may help Russian coal producers to save up to $1.5 billion per year and increase profits.

The duty was applicable to the products like steel slab, billet, most long and flat steel products, pig iron, coal and coke, HBI and iron ore, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

$1 = RUB 88.1


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Russia CIS Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Ex-Australia coking coal ends week $5/mt higher, further rises difficult

12 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland-based JSW’s coal output decreases in Q4, sales increase

11 Jan | Steel News

China’s coke production output likely reaches 490 million mt in 2023

09 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during Dec 25-31

08 Jan | Steel News

Coke prices in China decline due to reduced consumption

05 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 1, 2024

05 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal port import traffic up 13% in April-December

05 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price corrected up amid better demand

04 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Long-term local Chinese coking coal prices for Q1 rise faster than expected

04 Jan | Steel News

Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia plans to produce 2.8 million mt of coal concentrate in 2024 and 2025

03 Jan | Steel News