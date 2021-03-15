RINL workers to launch indefinite strike from Mar 25 against privatization

Monday, 15 March 2021 14:00:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The joint platform of all major trade unions representing workers at Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ipsat Nigam Limited (RINL) has served a notice of the launching of an indefinite strike at the steel plant located in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam from March 25 to protest the central government’s decision to privatize the steel mill, trade union leaders said on Monday, March 15.

The joint platform of the trade unions has demanded an immediate repeal of the central government’s approval of the 100 percent disinvestment of government equity in RINL and privatization of the 7.3 million mt capacity steel mill.

The other demand of the trade unions includes immediate scrapping of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between RINL and South Korean steelmaker POSCO signed last year for the setting up of a joint venture steel mill on the land of the Indian steel company.

The unions also demand that RINL suspend the MoU signed with state construction company NBCC Limited for the redevelopment and monetization of surplus land at the site of RINL’s steel mill.

The official spokesperson of RINL said, “The company has received notice for an indefinite strike called by the workers from March 25. The RINL management has called a meeting with the trade unions for finding a way to avert the strike, as both management and workers appreciate the fact that the continued operation of the plant is a bread-and-butter issue for all.”