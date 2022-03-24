RHI Magnesita names new president of South American division

Thursday, 24 March 2022 20:32:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Global refractories producer RHI Magnesita, a company made up of Brazil’s Magnesita and Austria-based RHI, has named a new president for its South American division. According to a media report by O Tempo, Wagner Mariano Sampaio assumed the position this month.

Sampaio will lead the company’s South America business, as RHI Magnesita seeks to further increase its regional presence. In a statement, Sampaio said being regional “combines the best of both worlds: clients can count with a global company with a local presence.”

Sampaio also said the company has successfully implemented such a “regional” model in countries like India and China. Magnesita RHI’s businesses in South and North America, as well as in Europe, will operate this way, he said.