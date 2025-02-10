R&D centres of India’s NMDC Limited and SAIL ink pact to collaborate on mineral processing and coal utilisation

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre and state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Research and Development Centre for Iron & Steel (RDCIS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration to drive innovation in mineral processing and coal utilisation, with a focus on developing advanced beneficiation techniques to upgrade low and lean-grade iron ore and enhance coal processing efficiency, critical for strengthening India’s steel sector, a joint statement from the companies said on Monday, February 10.

Under this agreement, NMDC R&D Centre and RDCIS, SAIL will jointly undertake key initiatives such as dry beneficiation of iron ore and limestone, improving coal flowability to reduce chute jamming, and conducting research on coal carbonisation and testing. Additionally, both organisations will organise technology awareness programmes to promote knowledge-sharing and industry advancements, the statement said.

To achieve the Indian government’s target of 300 million mt per year steel output by 2030, the utilisation of low and lean-grade iron ore is essential to meet raw material requirements. This MoU will play a pivotal role in turning this vision into reality, according to the statement.