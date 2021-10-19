﻿
Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Scrap demand level is very supportive of the market

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 12:20:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

At the SteelOrbis 2021 Fall Conference & 85th IREPAS Meeting held virtually on October 18, Jens Björkman from Stena Metal International, the chairman of the raw material suppliers committee, commented on the performance of the steel market and stated that general conditions are expected to improve amid quite substantial support from governments for a rebound after lockdowns. “We will continue to see markets resuming to more normal circumstances next year. We expect the markets to perform well,” Mr. Björkman noted.

The raw material committee chairman pointed out that China is planning to cap its steel production in the first quarter at lower levels, meaning that demand for raw materials will also remain limited. As a result, demand in China will be slightly lower during the first quarter next year.

Commenting on the scrap market, especially in Turkey, Mr. Björkman said that seasonally the October-November period is normally a very strong production period, with strong prices also. He added that, with continued strong production, the demand level is very supportive of the market. Regarding threats of scrap bans from certain countries and regions, the Stena official commented, “The risks of that happening are pretty mild, as it is such an important trade”.

Answering a question about financing of the raw materials trade, the raw material committee chairman underlined that, in terms of trade finance, such as letters of credit, there is no shortage of financing, while, on the other hand, there are some issues regarding credit insurance when selling material to the EU market or the domestic market. “Credit insurance, i.e., the ability to cover credit with insurance, has been very difficult during the pandemic and also the post-pandemic period. We are seeing some signs that it might get a little bit better as raw material buyers are performing better and are actually delivering very strong quarterly and annual results, which alleviates the situation for insurance. However, in general it has been a slow rebound so far,” Björkman said.


