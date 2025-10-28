Rashmi Group to invest $1.13 billion in new 2.8 million mt steel plant in West Bengal

India’s integrated steel producer Rashmi Group has announced plans to invest approximately $1.13 billion in the construction of a greenfield steel mill with an annual capacity of 2.8 million mt in the eastern state of West Bengal, according to a company statement released on Tuesday, October 28.

The project will also feature a 400 MW captive power plant, ensuring energy self-sufficiency for the facility. Rashmi Group has already completed the acquisition of 938 acres of land required for the project.

Diversifying production and expanding capacity

The upcoming plant will produce a range of long steel products, including TMT bars, wire rods, billets, and structural steel, positioning West Bengal as a key emerging hub for high-quality steel production in eastern India.

Rashmi Group currently operates an 8.3 million mt per year integrated iron and steel complex, with a diverse business portfolio spanning pellets, pig iron, sponge iron, billets, TMT bars, wire rods, ductile iron pipes, aluminium, and cement with a capacity of 1.9 million mt.