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Queensland advances A$1.9 billion steel and recycling projects

Thursday, 24 September 2026 11:16:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia's Queensland government has granted elevated status to three proposed steel and recycling developments totaling over A$1.9 billion, facilitating coordination of approvals and infrastructure requirements to strengthen domestic steel supply.

New steel mills to expand local supply

Equest Steel plans to invest A$1.05 billion in the Alter Steel Mill, a steel recycling and manufacturing facility on a 23-hectare site at Pinkenba, while Future Forgeworks' A$640 million Swanbank Steel Mill, located within NewGen Business Park, is intended to supply reinforcing steel locally from 2028.

Meanwhile, Sims proposes an approximately A$215 million staged redevelopment of its existing Pinkenba waterfront site into an integrated metal recycling, processing and logistics hub.

Coordinated approvals to support project delivery

Together, the developments are expected to support more than 2,000 construction jobs and over 550 operational positions, while expanding recycled metal processing and reducing reliance on steel supplied from interstate and overseas.

Elevated status enables Queensland's government to coordinate outstanding approvals and infrastructure requirements, although each development remains subject to statutory assessments.

Tags: Australia Oceania Investments 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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