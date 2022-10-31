﻿
Producer prices in French industry up 0.2 percent in Sept from Aug

Monday, 31 October 2022 10:57:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 0.2 percent month on month and by 25.8 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France rose by 0.1 percent in September compared to August and by 17.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products were up by 0.4 percent and prices of exported transport equipment moved up by one percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in September prices of exported manufactured products rose by 13.6 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw an 8.9 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in September moved down by 0.4 percent compared to August and advanced by 12.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


