Producer prices in French industry stable in Apr from Mar

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 14:58:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, producer prices in French industry remained stable month on month and up 25.0 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France increased by two percent in April compared to March and by 18.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 1.9 percent and prices of exported transport equipment rose by 0.6 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in April prices of exported manufactured products rose by 13.9 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a five percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in April rose by 1.7 percent compared to March and by 16.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021.


