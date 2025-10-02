Producer prices in French industry down 0.2 percent in August 2025 from July

In August this year, producer prices in French industry were down by 0.2 percent month on month and up by 0.1 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France fell by 0.3 percent in August compared to July and were up by 0.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, prices for exported manufactured products decreased by 0.2 percent and prices of exported transport equipment declined by 0.2 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in August prices of exported manufactured products went down by 0.7 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment increased by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in August decreased by 0.5 percent month on month and by 0.8 percent year on year.