Primetals upgrades BOF for POSCO at Pohang

Monday, 30 September 2024 11:45:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has supplied a new tilting drive for the basic oxygen furnace (BOF) No. 3-2 located at South Korean steelmaker POSCO’s Pohang plant.

The new equipment, which has been put into operation, will allow the South Korean steelmaker to reduce maintenance and increase the lifetime of the BOF. Moreover, thanks to emergency drives, the new tilting drive will continue to operate even in the case of power outages and other unforeseen incidents.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking POSCO 

