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POSCO and Hyundai Motor join forces to develop next-generation electrical steel

Tuesday, 16 June 2026 10:52:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker POSCO has announced that it has launched a national research and development project with Hyundai Motor Company and eight other industry, academic and research organizations to develop next-generation high-efficiency electrical steel sheets for electric vehicles and related motor technologies.

POSCO is leading the project, which includes Hyundai Motor Company, SL Corporation, Polepair Electric, RIST, the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH), the Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH), the University of Ulsan, Pukyong National University and the Korea Metal Materials Research Association (KOMERA).

Focus on high-silicon electrical steel sheets

Supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and managed by the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT), the project aims to develop manufacturing technologies for 6.5 percent silicon-content wide electrical steel sheets and validate their performance in electric vehicle drive motors.

Electrical steel sheets are a key material used in electric motors. According to POSCO, higher silicon content reduces iron loss during high-speed rotation, improving motor efficiency. The company noted that increasing silicon content also makes the material more brittle, creating challenges in manufacturing and processing thin, wide sheets. As a result, developing a standardized mass-production process for high-silicon wide electrical steel sheets remains a significant technical challenge.

Participants establish integrated research system

Following the kickoff meeting, the participating organizations signed a multilateral memorandum of understanding to establish an integrated research system covering the entire value chain. The cooperation will span material development, core fabrication, drive motor manufacturing and real-vehicle efficiency validation.

POSCO stated that the project is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of South Korea’s steel and automotive value chains and support the country’s position in the global electric vehicle market.


Tags: Flats Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking POSCO 

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