﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

POSCO completes construction of electrical steel sheet plant at Gwangyang

Thursday, 04 January 2024 15:07:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker POSCO has completed the first phase of construction of its high-efficiency and environmentally-friendly non-oriented electrical steel sheet (a product which POSCO produces under the brand Hyper No) plant at Gwangyang Steel Works, which will meet the growing demand from the electric vehicle (EV) and high-end appliance markets, according to local media reports.

The company started the construction of the Hyper No plant, which will have a production capacity of 300,000 mt per year once completed, in April 2022 with an investment of KRW 1 trillion. With the completion of the first phase, the plant is now capable of producing 150,000 mt of Hyper No steel with a thickness up to 0.15 mm per year. Additionally, upon the completion of the second phase, POSCO will be able to produce 300,000 mt of Hyper No steel per year. The company also has another plant with a capacity of 100,000 mt per year at Pohang Steel Works. POSCO plans to complete the second phase by the end of this year to serve its customers at full capacity. High-efficiency non-oriented electrical steel sheet has critical importance since it reduces energy loss in motors and directly affects fuel consumption.

The company is also considering building a new electrical steel sheet plant in North America to respond to the growing global demand for the products in question and plans to reach 1 million mt of production globally by 2030.


Tags: Flats Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking POSCO 

Similar articles

EU HRC prices stable due to winter holiday lull

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge up slightly

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 5, 2024

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices stable or up slightly

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

Indian mills resume HRC exports to Middle East, EU still on holiday

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s flat steel spot prices rise somewhat despite slower trade

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG prices stable but with upward bias amid futures price hikes

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG trade still in lull as deals remain elusive amid freight uncertainties

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 4, 2024

04 Jan | Longs and Billet