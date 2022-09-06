﻿
English
Primetals to supply twin-ladle furnace to Mexico's Tyasa

Tuesday, 06 September 2022
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply a new twin-ladle furnace to Mexican long steel producer Talleres y Aceros (Tyasa) to be installed at the latter’s Ixtaczoquitlán plant.

The new twin-ladle furnace will add more capacity to the overall plant output. The furnace is scheduled to be commenced in July 2023.

Shutdown time during the installation of the 100-ton twin-ladle furnace will be kept to a minimum, as the integration of the twin-ladle furnace into the existing dedusting and water treatment systems will be possible with no more than small modifications.


