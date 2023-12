Friday, 01 December 2023 11:53:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it will supply a fourth rebar rolling mill to Mexican steel company Grupo Simec.

The new rebar rolling mill, which will have an annual production capacity of 500,000 mt, will enable Grupo Simec to expand its product portfolio, which will offer competitive advantages in the market.

The delivery will include a pusher-type furnace with a capacity of 100 mt/h for 127 mm and 140 mm square billets with a length of 12 m.