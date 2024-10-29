Primetals to increase productivity of leading steelmaker in Americas

UK-based Primetals Technologies has announced that it has renewed maintenance contracts with an undisclosed steel producer in the Americas for several continuous casters.

The steel producer in question has several production facilities across the Americas and produces a wide range of high-complexity steel products for major industries and markets.

Accordingly, the maintenance services that will be provided by Primetals will extend the lifespan of the plant and reduce its downtime, increasing the customer’s productivity and enhancing its reliability.

“As a long-standing partner, I am pleased to announce our customer’s decision to renew our contracts in Brazil and Mexico. This renewal is a clear endorsement of the exceptional quality and reliability of our maintenance services,” Eberhard Karnitsch-Einberger, head of Metallurgical Services at Primetals, stated.