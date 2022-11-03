Primetals develops new melting technology for low-grade DRI

Thursday, 03 November 2022 15:00:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has signed a collaboration contract with Austria-based refractory products, systems and services supplier RHI Magnesita to develop a new green steel technology to replace blast furnace plants.

The new solution is called the “Smelter”, a furnace powered by electrical energy and used for melting and the final reduction of direct reduced iron (DRI). Operated together with a direct reduction plant and an LD converter (BOF), the Smelter produces hot metal for the steelmaking plant and liquid slag that can be used in the cement industry.

With the new technology, carbon emissions will be reduced by a factor of six.

The DR-Smelter-LD converter route can be used especially for low grade iron ores. Additionally, the LD converter is kept when the Smelter is implemented. Therefore, steel producers who operate integrated plants do not need to modify the rest of their production chain and do not have to renew their certifications when they invest in a Smelter.

It will also be possible to keep the blast furnace running while installing the Smelter, and to then discontinue the use of the old equipment as soon as the Smelter is ready for operation.