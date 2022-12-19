﻿
POSCO resumes production at HR plant No. 2 after typhoon

Monday, 19 December 2022 10:36:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker POSCO Group has announced that it has resumed operations at its hot rolled steel production plant No. 2 in Pohang after a three-month-long suspension due to Hinnamnor typhoon.

The company had suspended operations at the Pohang Works on September 6 because of the fire caused by the typhoon, as SteelOrbis previously reported.  

With the resumption of the hot rolled steel production plant No. 2, 13 out of POSCO’s 18 steel production facilities at the Pohang Works are now in operation. 

The hot rolled steel plant No. 2 processes five million mt of slab, or 33 percent of 14.8 million mt of steel products produced annually by the Pohang Works.


