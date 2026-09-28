Hilco Global to conduct sale of Hyundai Steel's rebar and section mill equipment

US-based multinational financial services company Hilco Global's Amsterdam-based subsidiary Hilco Industrial has announced the sale of meltshop and rolling mill equipment from the company's Pohang and Incheon facilities, with complete packages and individual lines available through a tender closing on November 27, 2026.

Pohang offering includes 530,000 mt section mill

The Pohang Plant 2 assets comprise a 120/130 mt meltshop equipped with Danieli electric arc and ladle furnaces, an SMS-MEVAC vacuum degasser and an SMS Concast six-strand caster for billets, blooms and beam blanks.

The accompanying 530,000 mt/year medium section mill includes SMS-Meer/Primetals finishing stands modernized in 2016 and produces H-beams, angles and round bars.

Incheon equipment covers rebar and light sections

The Incheon offering comprises a 90 mt meltshop featuring Nikko furnaces and an SMS Concast billet caster, alongside a 650,000 mt/year rebar and light section mill incorporating Sakai rolling equipment and an SMS-Meer Tempcore line.

Bids must be submitted by 16:00 Korea Standard Time on November 27, with buyers responsible for dismantling and removal.