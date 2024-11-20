 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > S....

S. Korea’s POSCO shuts down its wire rod mill at Pohang after 45 years

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 16:20:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to local media reports, South Korean steel producer POSCO has decided to suspend the operations of its wire rod mill No. 1 at Pohang after 45 years.

A POSCO official stated that the company's decision aims to alleviate the global oversupply problem, as evidenced by increasing wire rod supply to South Korea from overseas, which brings down the wire rod prices in the country and results in the shrinking of South Korean producers’ profitability. China, with a production capacity of 140 million mt, continues exporting wire rods at low prices to neighboring countries due to its sluggish domestic construction market.

Production besides wire rod such as nails, screws and high-strength tire reinforcements will be transferred to the wire rod mills remaining in operation.

Wire rod mill No. 1 is POSCO’s oldest mill, with the start of its operations dating back to 1979, while it has produced 28 million mt of wire rod during its lifecycle. POSCO had also idled its steel mill No. 1 in July this year.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking POSCO 

Similar articles

Turkish mills cut their longs prices once again, prices seem very close to bottom

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir opens its rebar sales   

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill cuts its longs prices

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

China’s rebar output down 14.3 percent in January-October

20 Nov | Steel News

Local Turkish official wire rod prices mainly soften

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 47, 2024

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports increase by 16.6 percent in January-October

19 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices fall further as fundamentals remain weak

18 Nov | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod pricing still flat, trend seen higher as year-end nears

15 Nov | Longs and Billet

US import long steel prices steady following US election, Liberty to remain down until March 2025

15 Nov | Longs and Billet