POSCO restores and recommissions all rolling mills in Pohang hit by typhoon

Monday, 23 January 2023 16:36:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker POSCO Group has announced that it has completed the restoration of all 17 rolling mills at Pohang steelworks 135 days after flooding caused by typhoon Hinnamnor. Normal operations at the rolling mills restarted on January 20.

The equipment at the plant, which was submerged in water and mud, was disassembled, washed and re-assembled. 

Meanwhile, the company stated that Nippon Steel and Hyundai Steel, which are competing with it in the global market, provided support in the emergency.


