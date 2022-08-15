POSCO and Primetals begin designing hydrogen-reduced steelmaking pilot plant

Monday, 15 August 2022 16:20:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it has signed an agreement with UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to jointly design a hydrogen-reduced steelmaking pilot plant using hydrogen reduction (HyREX) technology, in line with its target to become carbon neutral in 2050.

The companies plan to start the designing of the plant this month and the plant is scheduled to be operational in 2030.

HyREX technology is a steelmaking method to produce molten metal using iron ore fines and hydrogen. The technology uses hydrogen instead of fossil fuels, reducing carbon emissions in the steelmaking process.

Meanwhile, similar to HyREX technology, POSCO currently operates a FINEX plant that uses reducing gas containing 25 percent hydrogen, and is developing Hylex, a POSCO-type hydrogen-reduced steel model based on FINEX technology.