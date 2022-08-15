﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

POSCO and Primetals begin designing hydrogen-reduced steelmaking pilot plant

Monday, 15 August 2022 16:20:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) has announced that it has signed an agreement with UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to jointly design a hydrogen-reduced steelmaking pilot plant using hydrogen reduction (HyREX) technology, in line with its target to become carbon neutral in 2050.

The companies plan to start the designing of the plant this month and the plant is scheduled to be operational in 2030.

HyREX technology is a steelmaking method to produce molten metal using iron ore fines and hydrogen. The technology uses hydrogen instead of fossil fuels, reducing carbon emissions in the steelmaking process.

Meanwhile, similar to HyREX technology, POSCO currently operates a FINEX plant that uses reducing gas containing 25 percent hydrogen, and is developing Hylex, a POSCO-type hydrogen-reduced steel model based on FINEX technology.


Tags: Korea S. Southeast Asia Steelmaking POSCO 

Similar articles

POSCO and Vale to jointly explore low-carbon HBI production

02 Aug | Steel News

PT Krakatau Steel and POSCO to build new BF in JV to expand production capacity

28 Jul | Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit decreases in Q2

21 Jul | Steel News

POSCO restarts BF No. 4 at Gwangyang, suspends output at some plants amid trucker strike

13 Jun | Steel News

Ex-Japan scrap prices stable in rare bids from S. Korea, still falling in Vietnam

03 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

POSCO receives approval for high-Mn steel for use in LNG storage tanks

26 May | Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit rises in Q1 amid stronger steel demand

25 Apr | Steel News

POSCO breaks ground for new electrical steel plant in S. Korea

22 Apr | Steel News

POSCO’s operating profit and revenue increase in 2021

28 Jan | Steel News

POSCO permanently shuts blast furnace No. 1 at Pohang plant

29 Dec | Steel News