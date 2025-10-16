 |  Login 
Polish government plans to support JSW restructuring

Thursday, 16 October 2025 12:24:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk has stated that his government will soon unveil a comprehensive plan to restructure Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW), according to a report by Reuters. The plan aims to stabilize the struggling company amid falling coal prices, rising energy costs, and growing competition from low-cost steel imports.

JSW has initiated preparations for a comprehensive business restructuring process aimed at stabilizing its liquidity situation, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Focus on transformation and job protection

Tusk stated that the restructuring program will include co-financed voluntary redundancies and wage-related adjustments to support financial recovery. He underlined the government’s intention to “transform JSW and save this company, or at least a significant part of it”, describing the plan as “precise and ready for implementation”.

Possible role of Poland’s defense sector

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland has expanded investment in its defense and military industries, particularly in Silesia, a region known for mining, steelmaking, and heavy industry. Tusk suggested that the Polish Armaments Group and the broader defense sector could participate in JSW’s transformation, potentially integrating parts of the company’s infrastructure and workforce into defense-related production.


