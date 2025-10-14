Poland’s JSW prepares for business restructuring to stabilize liquidity

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has initiated preparations for a comprehensive business restructuring process aimed at stabilizing its liquidity situation.

The initial phase of the restructuring process will focus on stabilizing JSW’s short- and medium-term liquidity. Key actions include:

Reaching an agreement with social partners to align remuneration costs with the company’s financial condition.

Developing new financing terms with lending institutions.

Exploring potential support measures from the State Treasury.

This stage is scheduled for completion by January 2026, with JSW expected to finalize its recovery plan assumptions, roadmap document, and a simplified financial model by October 31, 2025, with the assistance of external advisors.

Long-term outlook

The outcomes of these preparatory efforts will form the foundation for subsequent restructuring and recovery actions, defining the long-term operational framework for both JSW and the JSW Group. The restructuring process marks a pivotal effort to restore financial stability and ensure the continued operation of one of Poland’s largest coal mining and metallurgical enterprises.