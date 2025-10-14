Poland’s JSW prepares for business restructuring to stabilize liquidity

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has initiated preparations for a comprehensive business restructuring process aimed at stabilizing its liquidity situation.
The initial phase of the restructuring process will focus on stabilizing JSW’s short- and medium-term liquidity. Key actions include:
- Reaching an agreement with social partners to align remuneration costs with the company’s financial condition.
- Developing new financing terms with lending institutions.
- Exploring potential support measures from the State Treasury.
This stage is scheduled for completion by January 2026, with JSW expected to finalize its recovery plan assumptions, roadmap document, and a simplified financial model by October 31, 2025, with the assistance of external advisors.
Long-term outlook
The outcomes of these preparatory efforts will form the foundation for subsequent restructuring and recovery actions, defining the long-term operational framework for both JSW and the JSW Group. The restructuring process marks a pivotal effort to restore financial stability and ensure the continued operation of one of Poland’s largest coal mining and metallurgical enterprises.