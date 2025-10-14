 |  Login 
Poland’s JSW prepares for business restructuring to stabilize liquidity

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 15:16:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it has initiated preparations for a comprehensive business restructuring process aimed at stabilizing its liquidity situation.

The initial phase of the restructuring process will focus on stabilizing JSW’s short- and medium-term liquidity. Key actions include:

  • Reaching an agreement with social partners to align remuneration costs with the company’s financial condition.
  • Developing new financing terms with lending institutions.
  • Exploring potential support measures from the State Treasury.

This stage is scheduled for completion by January 2026, with JSW expected to finalize its recovery plan assumptions, roadmap document, and a simplified financial model by October 31, 2025, with the assistance of external advisors.

Long-term outlook

The outcomes of these preparatory efforts will form the foundation for subsequent restructuring and recovery actions, defining the long-term operational framework for both JSW and the JSW Group. The restructuring process marks a pivotal effort to restore financial stability and ensure the continued operation of one of Poland’s largest coal mining and metallurgical enterprises.


