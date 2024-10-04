Poland-based JSW posts increased net loss for H1

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter and the first half this year.

In the given quarter, the company reported a net loss of PLN 6.05 billion ($1.55 billion), compared to a net profit of PLN 787 million in the same quarter of 2023, while its total sales revenues came to PLN 2.76 billion ($705.72 million), down by 33.3 percent year on year.

In the first half, JSW’s net loss amounted to PLN 6.06 billion ($1.55 billion), compared to a net profit of PLN 2.05 billion in the same period of last year, while its total sales revenues declined by 92.8 percent year on year to PLN 6.18 billion ($1.58 billion)

Also, in the first six months of the year, the company produced 6 million mt of coking coal, down by 10.4 percent year on year, while its coke production came to 1.6 million mt, remaining stable compared to the first half of 2023.