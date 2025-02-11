 |  Login 
Poland’s Rurexpol suspends pipe production

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 14:22:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Polish steel pipe producer Rurexpol, a subsidiary of Polish steelmaker Alchemia S.A., has suspended production at its Czestochowa plant, according to media reports. The suspension is the result of the decision to liquidate the plant and lay off the entire staff by the end of February.

In November last year, Alchemia decided to sell Rurexpol due to unfavorable market conditions which resulted in the loss of the company’s ability to compete in the market, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Rurexpol has an annual production capacity of 70,000 mt.


