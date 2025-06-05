 |  Login 
Poland’s Huta Częstochowa produces over 100,000 mt of steel since resumption

Thursday, 05 June 2025 12:00:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Polish steelmaker Huta Częstochowa, a subsidiary of Poland-based coking coal exporter Węglokoks, has stated that it has produced more than 100,000 mt of steel since the resumption of production at its electric arc furnace shop in January 2025, following a year of shutdown.

The company stated that the stable production quality enables the plant to have an effective presence in both the domestic and foreign markets. “This result shows that we are back in the game in the most important market segments - also exports. Today, customers value not only quality, but also punctuality,” Piotr Gluźniewicz, vice president of sales, commented. The company expects further growth in production in the coming months.

Meanwhile, in February, Huta Częstochowa resumed production at its heavy plate rolling mill, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Poland European Union Steelmaking 

