Poland’s Alchemia selects KRUDO to sell its pipe subsidiary

Polish steelmaker Alchemia S.A. has appointed Netherlands-based industrial services company KRUDO Industrial to carry out the sale of its steel pipe subsidiary Rurexpol in Poland.

In order to restructure and optimize its operations due to changes in the Polish and European steel industries, Alchemia had decided to liquidate Rurexpol in November last year, as SteelOrbis reported previously. According to the company, the subsidiary offers a great opportunity to investors expanding into the Poland market.

Specialized in the production of seamless pipes with outer diameters up to 273 mm, Rurexpol Pipe Mill includes two upgraded rotary furnaces, pilger rolling mills, modern heat treatment furnaces and API threading stations. It serves key industries such as oil and gas, construction, engineering, and critical infrastructure.