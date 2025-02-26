 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Poland’s...

Poland’s Alchemia selects KRUDO to sell its pipe subsidiary

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 13:58:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Polish steelmaker Alchemia S.A. has appointed Netherlands-based industrial services company KRUDO Industrial to carry out the sale of its steel pipe subsidiary Rurexpol in Poland.

In order to restructure and optimize its operations due to changes in the Polish and European steel industries, Alchemia had decided to liquidate Rurexpol in November last year, as SteelOrbis reported previously. According to the company, the subsidiary offers a great opportunity to investors expanding into the Poland market.

Specialized in the production of seamless pipes with outer diameters up to 273 mm, Rurexpol Pipe Mill includes two upgraded rotary furnaces, pilger rolling mills, modern heat treatment furnaces and API threading stations. It serves key industries such as oil and gas, construction, engineering, and critical infrastructure.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Poland European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

26 Feb | Tube and Pipe

India’s Welspun Corp sets up subsidiary in Spain to push exports in Europe

26 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 19.1 percent in December from November

26 Feb | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

25 Feb | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 41.4 percent in December from November

24 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 0.26 percent in December from November

24 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru incurs net loss in 2024, share of exports up 3.5 points

24 Feb | Steel News

China Baowu Group targets 10% return on equity by 2035

24 Feb | Steel News

Xinjiang Kunyu Steel gets approval for 1.5 million mt HR strip project

24 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Feb 10-16

24 Feb | Steel News