﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal output and sales decrease in Q2

Thursday, 14 July 2022 11:58:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the second quarter of this year.

In the second quarter this year, JSW’s total coal output totaled 3.40 million mt, down by 9.8 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 1.4 percent compared to the second quarter in 2021, while its total coke production was 890,000 mt, increasing by 1.1 percent quarter on quarter and down by 4.3 percent year on year. The company’s coking coal production in the given quarter amounted to 2.72 million mt, decreasing by 4.8 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 2.1 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, JSW’s total coal sales came to 3.58 million mt, falling by 11.8 percent compared to the first quarter and decreasing by five percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 830,000 mt, falling by 12.6 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 4.5 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.78 million mt, down by 4.7 percent quarter on quarter and down by 9.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, JSW’s internal sales in the second quarter totaled 1.19 million mt, down by four percent compared to the first quarter and down by 1.6 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The average total coke contract price in sales by JSW in the second quarter this year rose by approximately 35 percent compared to the previous quarter.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Production JSW 

Similar articles

Chinese steelmakers achieve lower prices for ex-Russia coking coal

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canada’s Teck Resources achieves coking coal sales targets in Q2

13 Jul | Steel News

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 27

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 27

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese importers wait for further discounts on Russian coking coal 

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Bearish sentiments continue to weigh on coking coal prices

07 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Bowen Coking Coal ships first coal from Bluff Mine

07 Jul | Steel News

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 13.21% in April-June

06 Jul | Steel News

China’s coal supplies to quite sufficient this summer

05 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down in June 20-26

05 Jul | Steel News