Poland-based JSW’s coal output and sales decrease in Q2

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the second quarter of this year.

In the second quarter this year, JSW’s total coal output totaled 3.40 million mt, down by 9.8 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 1.4 percent compared to the second quarter in 2021, while its total coke production was 890,000 mt, increasing by 1.1 percent quarter on quarter and down by 4.3 percent year on year. The company’s coking coal production in the given quarter amounted to 2.72 million mt, decreasing by 4.8 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 2.1 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, JSW’s total coal sales came to 3.58 million mt, falling by 11.8 percent compared to the first quarter and decreasing by five percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 830,000 mt, falling by 12.6 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 4.5 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.78 million mt, down by 4.7 percent quarter on quarter and down by 9.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, JSW’s internal sales in the second quarter totaled 1.19 million mt, down by four percent compared to the first quarter and down by 1.6 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The average total coke contract price in sales by JSW in the second quarter this year rose by approximately 35 percent compared to the previous quarter.