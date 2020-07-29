﻿
Phillips Tube Group to expand into Indiana

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 21:05:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Ohio-based Phillips Tube Group plans to expand into a larger facility in Richmond, Indiana, investing more than $8 million to set up operations and create 30 jobs by 2024, according to local news.

Phillips Tube Group CEO Angela Phillips said in a statement, "The Midwest region of the US, and Indiana in particular, represents our priority market for growth as our company continues to gain market share."

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. (EDC) has offered Phillips Tube Group up to $325,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs. Additionally, the EDC and the Wayne County Commissioners approved a $98,500 Economic Development Income Tax Grant to help offset the cost of building renovations, equipment purchase and installation, and employee training.

Phillips has three other plants, in Shelby and Middletown, Ohio and in Pell City, Alabama. The company makes fabrication-ready tubing for customers such as Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Nortek and Lennox.


