Atlas Tube invests in new technology for structural steel projects

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 19:54:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Atlas Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, announced today that it has acquired the Shuriken Structural Nut Keeper, which allows for field-bolted HSS column splices and connections with faster erection and lower costs than other connection types.

In a press release, the company said this technology could make “impossible tasks possible and will render HSS the obvious choice for structural steel projects.”

Ted Goldstein, P.E., is a structural engineer, the inventor of Shuriken, and the founder of Tubular Connections LLC. Originally from New York, Goldstein moved to Japan in 2018. There, he was inspired to create Shuriken to reduce the cost and carbon footprint of steel construction.

"HSS columns are the norm in Japan thanks to their efficiency and excellent seismic performance," Goldstein said. "I knew the US could benefit from a wider use of HSS, but welded splices were a problem. That drove me to lower the installed cost of HSS by developing Shuriken."

Atlas Tube will offer Shuriken technology to simplify column splices and other one-sided connections. Goldstein will be working with Atlas Tube's marketing and commercial teams to create awareness among engineers, fabricators and designers in the structural steel community and help grow the US market for HSS.

"HSS connections typically are perceived to be very complex and costly, especially HSS column splices," said Brad Fletcher, S.E., senior sales engineer at Atlas Tube. "Our goal is to change that perception by offering innovative and cost-effective connection solutions for HSS. Shuriken is a great tool for accomplishing this and will give designers the confidence and flexibility of a field-bolted column splice."

"Our acquisition of Shuriken will help to grow the HSS market while cutting costs in tube connections, provide a completed solution for engineers, designers and fabricators, and allow for taller and larger applications," said Jeff Cole, president of HSS at Atlas Tube.