Nucor selects Kentucky for location of new tube mill

Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:43:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Nucor Corporation announced today that it will build its new tube mill on the site of its Nucor Steel Gallatin sheet mill in Kentucky. This location will allow the company to take advantage of investments it has made to expand capacity of the Gallatin mill and add a galvanizing line. The $164 million investment project is expected to be in operation by the middle of 2023 and create more than 70 new full-time jobs.

The new tube mill will have the capacity to produce approximately 250,000 tons of hollow structural section (HSS) steel tubing, mechanical steel tubing and galvanized solar torque tube. The Kentucky location puts the new tube mill near expanding solar markets in the U.S. and the largest consuming regions for HSS steel tubing.

Earlier this month, Nucor announced it planned to build a tube mill in the Midwest, the “largest consuming region for steel and steel products,” the company said.