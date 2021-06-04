Bull Moose Tube to build new HSS and sprinkler pipe mill in Texas

Friday, 04 June 2021 20:36:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Bull Moose Tube Company today announced plans to build a 350,000 ton per year HSS and sprinkler pipe mill. The mill will be built on Steel Dynamics' new Sinton, Texas flat-rolled campus.

Tom Modrowski, President and CEO of Bull Moose Tube, said in a statement, "BMT is excited to build in Sinton, Texas and partner with Steel Dynamics. The new mill will be transformational ranging in size from 4" to 14" square, 5" to 18" round, up to 80 feet in length, and thicknesses ranging from .187" to .750". It will expand our geographic footprint and allow us to better serve customers not only in the Southwest, West Coast and Mexico markets, but across the entire business."

BMT is partnering with SMS Group for the design, automation, and implementation of the state-of-the-art mill. Company officials said they anticipate an early 2023 mill start-up.