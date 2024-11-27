Peruvian GDP increases in the third quarter of 2024

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Peru increased on yearly basis by 3.8 percent in Q3 2024, according to the country’s statistics institute, INEI.

The number reflects increased performance for most of the economic sectors, including mining, manufacturing industries and services, which resulted in increased internal demand (3.4 percent), fixed investments (6.6 percent), and total consumption (3.6 percent), resulting in the reduction of inflation and higher consumption of goods and services by families.

In terms of the foreign trade balance, exports of goods and services increased by 10.4 percent, while similar imports increased by 8.0 percent.

When comparing Q3 and Q2 2024, the GDP increased by 0.7 percent.