Peru’s Aceros Arequipa sees profit increase in Q3

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 21:34:53 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Aceros Arequipa, one of Peru’s largest steelmakers, said net profit in Q3 this year rose 195.2 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 245.1 million ($61.1 million). Net revenues in Q3 grew 72 percent, year-over-year, and 23 percent, quarter-over-quarter, to PEN 1.38 billion ($344.8 million).

Aceros Arequipa attributed the increased revenues to higher steel selling prices and a stronger steel sales volume.

EBITDA in Q3 totaled PEN 364 million ($90.8 million), 167.6 percent up, year-over-year. EBITDA margin in Q3 this year reached 26.4 percent, up from 16.9 percent in Q3 2020.

USD = PEN 4.01 (Nov. 2)