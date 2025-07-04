 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal Pecem reports record shipments in May 2025

Friday, 04 July 2025 09:12:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian slab producer based in the northeastern state of Ceará, ArcelorMittal Pecem shipped 387,690 mt of slabs through the Port of Pecem in May.

This represents a monthly record for the facility, surpassing the previous record of 327,466 mt from January 2023 by 18.4 percent.

According to Max Quintino, President of the Port complex, the slabs were transported on 10 ships to destinations including the US, France, Poland, Germany, Italy, as well as within Brazil.

From January to May 2025, the Port of Pecem exported 1.23 million mt of ArcelorMittal Pecem slabs.

The producer has a nameplate capacity of 3.0 million mt per year.


Tags: Slab Semis Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Ex-Brazil slab prices decrease slightly from last week

01 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-Brazil slab prices remain stable

25 Jun | Flats and Slab

China’s semis exports up 75% in May from April, surge 306% in Jan-May, 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

Salzgitter awards Tenova contract for walking beam furnace

24 Jun | Steel News

US slab imports down 40.7 percent in April from March

19 Jun | Steel News

Ex-Brazil slab prices slightly down from last week

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

Thyssenkrupp awards Primetals contract for Duisburg mill modernization

17 Jun | Steel News

Turkish mills evaluating import slab offers, after sizeable bookings from Asia

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s slab imports up by 0.2 percent in January-April

11 Jun | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines from last week

09 Jun | Flats and Slab