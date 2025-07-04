ArcelorMittal Pecem reports record shipments in May 2025

Brazilian slab producer based in the northeastern state of Ceará, ArcelorMittal Pecem shipped 387,690 mt of slabs through the Port of Pecem in May.

This represents a monthly record for the facility, surpassing the previous record of 327,466 mt from January 2023 by 18.4 percent.

According to Max Quintino, President of the Port complex, the slabs were transported on 10 ships to destinations including the US, France, Poland, Germany, Italy, as well as within Brazil.

From January to May 2025, the Port of Pecem exported 1.23 million mt of ArcelorMittal Pecem slabs.

The producer has a nameplate capacity of 3.0 million mt per year.