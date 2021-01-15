Paul Wurth receives orders for new coke oven technology from China

Friday, 15 January 2021 12:01:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based plantmaker Paul Wurth has announced that it has received some orders for stamp charging coke oven technology from companies in China. These orders represent a significant market breakthrough considering the increasing market share of stamp charging technology in China and the numerous projects likely to materialize in the near future.

The company received orders for engineering services and the supply of coke oven machines to be implemented at two new Jumbo coke oven batteries of stamp charging type built by Hebei Province-based Chinese pipe producer Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co.

Within the framework of a cooperation agreement on stamp charging technology with China-based Shandong Province Metallurgical Engineering Co., Ltd., Paul Wurth will provide engineering services for the construction of two new stamp-charged coke oven batteries, designed for a gross production of 1.94 million mt of coke per year. This project is part of the Chinese government’s environmental program to reduce carbon emissions generated by coking plants. The plant is scheduled to start operating in the third quarter of 2021.

Paul Wurth has also secured its first order for stamping-charging-pushing (SCP) machines in China. It will execute the complete engineering of the new SCP machines and supply its stamping systems to Zhangjiagang Changli Machinery Co., Ltd. The first production of coke is expected to be realized by the end of August 2021.