Pakistan’s scrap imports up 61.2% in August from July

Monday, 19 September 2022 14:13:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 279,485 mt in August this year, rising by 61.2 percent compared to July and decreasing by 8.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $155.72 million, increasing by 51.9 percent month on month and dropping by 11.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in August amounted to 140,553 mt, down by 57.1 percent on year-on-year basis and by 27.3 percent compared to the previous month. In August this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $147.66 million, declining by 37.5 percent year on year and by 25.0 percent month on month.


