Pakistan’s scrap imports down 23.3% in September from August

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 10:49:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 214,435 mt in September this year, dropping by 23.3 percent compared to August and by 35.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $117.90 million, decreasing by 24.3 percent month on month and by 38.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in September amounted to 199,829 mt, down by 41.9 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 42.2 percent compared to the previous month. In September this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $176.41 million, moving down by 26.2 percent year on year and rising by 19.5 percent month on month.