Pakistan’s scrap imports down 22.5% in July from June

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 13:18:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 173,348 mt in July this year, decreasing by 22.5 percent compared to June and by 28.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $103.15 million, falling by 33.2 percent month on month and by 22.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in July amounted to 193,298 mt, down by 37.0 percent on year-on-year basis and by 41.3 percent compared to the previous month. In July this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $196.86 million, declining by 16.2 percent year on year and by 39.1 percent month on month.


