Pakistan’s scrap imports down 47.6% in May from April

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 164,699 mt in May this year, decreasing by 47.6 percent compared to April and by 38.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $177.1 million, falling by 34.0 percent month on month and by 11.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in May amounted to 238,851 mt, up by 13.4 percent on year-on-year basis and by 9.2 percent compared to the previous month. In May this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $236.44 million, rising by 9.1 percent year on year and by 24.1 percent month on month.